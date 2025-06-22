Microsoft quietly released a major upgrade for gamers, and it's only $15 right now

TL;DR: Upgrade your PC with Windows 11 Pro while it's only $14.97 (reg. $199).

If your gaming setup is still running an older OS, it might be time for a serious upgrade. Windows 11 Pro isn't just a sleeker version of what came before, it's a performance boost, a multitasking upgrade, and a visual refresh all rolled into one. And if you're trying to squeeze every last drop of power out of your machine, this upgrade is worth it, especially because right now it's only $14.97 when it's usually $199.

Why Windows 11 Pro is good for gamers

Right off the bat, Windows 11 Pro delivers smoother, faster navigation with a cleaner interface that doesn't get in your way. It supports features like DirectX 12 Ultimate, which brings more realistic graphics, faster frame rates, and better ray tracing support. That means your favorite AAA titles can look and run better, without having to tweak a million settings. And if you're streaming or jumping between games, apps, and browser tabs, the Snap Layouts and multiple desktops make it easier to keep everything organized.

Security is tighter too. Windows 11 Pro comes with built-in support for TPM 2.0, device encryption with BitLocker, and Windows Hello for biometric logins. Whether you're gaming online or downloading mods, it helps keep your system locked down and running smoothly.

This deal gets you a lifetime license for just one up-front price, no subscriptions, no surprises. It's a digital download, so you can install it right away and start upgrading your experience today.

