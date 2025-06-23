3D-printed replica Amiga mouse

Itgeekyonline produces a handsome 3D-printed replica of a Commodore Amiga's famous "Tank" mouse with the guts of a contemporary cheap Logitech. It's a perfect retro beauty. I used an Amiga 500 mouse for years and I never loved having one as much as I love the idea of having one again. But that's how nostalgia works! And you'll never have to clean its ball.

This mouse is inspired by the Amiga Tank Mouse. It is based on the popular and easily accessible Logitech M185 mouse. This is a 3D printed shell and buttons with the internal parts of a Logitech M185 wireless mouse.

Includes Logitech USB dongle and AA battery. Printed to order in gray with black buttons or retro brown with gray buttons. (I'm working on adding some more retro color options, but if you would like a custom color just send me a message and I will do my best to accommodate.)

Unlike Apple and various other personal computer companies at the time, Commodore didn't jump on the early 1990s' premature tablet PC fad, but the same creator makes a phone case that imagines it had.

Via Etsy

