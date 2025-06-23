Prayer circle speaks in tongues at White House (caught on video by hidden camera)

The Trump regime now includes prayer circles on the White House grounds, as shown in a now viral video that was caught by a hidden camera.

"We just thank you right now Lord, from the east, the west, the north, and the south, you will shake America with your power and your glory…" says a female pastor, wearing a white jacket and white pants, just like the religious Commander's wife, Serena Waterford, wore in the Handmaid's Tale before the Republic of Gilead took over and forced her into a teal smock and bonnet.

"America will come back to God. We will come to God! Nothing will stop this nation!" the pastor feverishly continues with closed eyes. Meanwhile, the rest of the zealots on the White House grounds are speaking in tongues. Welcome to Trump 2.0. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

From Mediaite: The clip appears to come from a June 18 event at which Trump's spiritual adviser and White House Faith Office senior adviser, Pastor Paula White, led a group of over 100 pastors in worship and prayer in what she described as a "special briefing" that took place in the EEOB… White posted video and photos from the event, as did other attendees, including Tamryn Foley of the National Faith Advisory Board, members of which can be seen in the viral clip. The event took place the same day Trump held a marathon photo op as he installed new flagpoles at the White House.

A group with Trump's Faith Office praying and speaking in tongues at the White House pic.twitter.com/lKMPLMkikg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 23, 2025

