Farm chihuahua gets custom-made umbrella holder to stay dry

I love chihuahuas, but their reputation for fussiness is definitely well-earned. Take the case of Minion, for instance, a chihuahua owned by a West Virginia homesteader who finds nothing more detestable than getting rained on. In true chihuahua fashion, not even nature itself is safe from his indignant wrath.

The solution, naturally, proved to be making the miniature dog a miniature umbrella, held in place by a custom-carved grip to fit his mouth. It may not be very sophisticated, but it's hard to deny its effectiveness when Minion is bounding around with his new accessory in place.

Naturally, though, fashion immediately takes a back seat to barking at birds.