Father of three Marines beat, pepper sprayed during U.S. Border Patrol abduction in California

Groundskeeper and father of three US Marines, Narciso Barranco, was brutally abducted by masked men wearing Border Patrol vests.

One of his sons, 25-year-old Alejandro Barranco, told KTLA that his father was pepper-sprayed in addition to repeatedly being punched in the face during his detention. According to Alejandro, Narciso was picked up by alleged federal immigration officers while he was working as a landscaper at the IHOP on Edinger Avenue and Ritchey Street.

The video shared by the Instagram account @SantaAnaProblems shows a group of men wearing hats and face coverings and police vests converge on Narciso, holding him down while one man repeatedly hits him on the head. Some men are standing guard around the scene before the group again seizes Narciso, with one man holding a baton at the back of Narciso's neck to push him into the backseat of a silver SUV.