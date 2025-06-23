Genius comedy sketch perfectly captures the feeling of those "angry professor" videos

If you've been on the Internet for any length of time, you've likely seen some viral video or other depicting a university professor getting really, really mad about plagiarism, cheating on tests, or some other frustration. While it's certainly not pleasant to discover that your students are cheating, the resulting meltdowns of some particularly dramatic professors — one statistics teacher's threat to involve the FBI over test key sharing comes to mind — have gone viral more than once.

It's precisely this trend that comedy collective Almost Friday's newest sketch lampoons perfectly, from the video quality to the self-important delivery of lessons about the 'real world." You'd almost believe it was real until he starts blackmailing the Kremlin.

Perhaps Dr. Henley is trapped in a hell of his own making, doomed to have test key after test key stolen by his impetuous students forever.