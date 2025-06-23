Hitman finally gets co-op mode after 24 years of solo assassination

What do stylish assassination simulator Hitman and Untitled Goose Game have in common, aside from handsome bald protagonists with a penchant for chaos? The answer, it seems, is the addition of co-op modes post-launch. Since 2000, players have experienced Hitman's painstakingly crafted social stealth purely solo through the eyes of Agent 47, but that's seemingly about to change.

Hitman's upcoming co-op mode was announced in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser as part of a larger IOI showcase, with further details arriving just today. It'll star less legendary contract killers Knight and Stone, who return from Hitman 2's Sniper Assassin side mode — a bit of a weird pull, but giving Agent 47 a field partner after so long would be even weirder.

According to IOI, it'll be less a simple switch to flick on the game's variety of pre-existing maps and more its own campaign, with "a set of missions" spanning (presumably) some of the single-player maps, not all of them. Although it's a shame I won't get to kill Mads Mikkelsen with a friend, I can only imagine what kind of hijinks two players will be able to get up to in a Hitman map. Maybe it's not so far from the goose game after all.