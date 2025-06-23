Moomins' first US exhibition coming to Brooklyn Public Library

The Moomins — creatures who live in the whimsical Moominvalley — will make their U.S. exhibition debut at Brooklyn Public Library starting June 28, 2025.

"Tove Jansson's books and comics about the adventurous Moomintrolls have charmed millions of readers for several generations and continue to attract new audiences across the globe," states the library.

The free exhibition, "Tove Jansson and the Moomins: The Door Is Always Open," celebrates these characters and their creator, Finnish artist Tove Jansson. The Moomins are gentle, philosophical creatures who live with an eccentric extended family and go on adventures with friends like the wandering Snufkin and the anxious Sniff. Since their creation in the 1940s, these characters have captured readers' imaginations through books, comics, TV shows, and even opera adaptations.

The exhibition traces both Jansson's career and the global impact of her most famous creation through rare artifacts, original publications, and immersive installations. Visitors can explore Jansson's evolution from political satirist to children's author, view her illustrations for Alice in Wonderland, and discover personal letters between her and New York photographer Eva Konikoff. The exhibition also examines Jansson's identity as a queer woman in postwar Europe.

The Central Library's Youth Wing will offer Moomin animation screenings and interactive activities for children, while adults can attend panel discussions and guided tours that explore Jansson's cultural legacy. The exhibition is part of the global celebration of the Moomins' 80th anniversary.

