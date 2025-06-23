"Sally" is an inspiring, sad, infuriating tribute to an astronaut and reluctant celebrity

One can't help but wonder what Sally Ride would think about Sally, the documentary about her life. Ride became a national celebrity and hero to girls everywhere when she blasted off on the space shuttle Challenger on June 18, 1985. Dr. Ride, not Miss as reporters constantly labeled her, was a PhD astrophysicist, a better-than-average tennis player, and gay. That last fact was known only to her close friends and family until after her death.

Before she lost her seventeen-month battle with cancer, she told her partner of 27 years, Tam O'Shaughnessy, that she should say whatever she wanted after she was gone. O'Shaughnessy put their relationship front and center in the obituary she wrote for Ride. She is prominently featured in the film, and her intense love for Ride is evident and heartbreaking.

Any idea Ride might have had about revealing her sexuality while in the astronaut program was surely quashed by the utter devastation her friend Billie Jean King endured when she was outed by a palimony suit and lost all her endorsements. Instead, she married a fellow astronaut, who describes the latter years of their marriage as being "more like roommates." They would eventually divorce, after Ride began a relationship with an old friend, Tam O'Shaughnessy.

Ride served on the Rogers Commission, which exposed the NASA failures that led to the explosion of Challenger and the deaths of several of Ride's friends and fellow astronauts. She left NASA not long after. Ride and O'Shaughnessy later founded a non-profit to promote STEM, especially for girls, whom they knew were often discouraged from pursuing science. They also wrote several books about space together.

Of course, there was a lot more to Sally Ride's life than her sexuality; perhaps her desire for privacy would have kept her relationship with O'Shaughnessy hidden even under the best of circumstances. Still, the fact that she had to hide this part of herself out of fear of losing everything is a tragedy. Sally does an admirable if overdue job of filling in the blanks in her biography, but Tam O'Shaughnessy's sadness looms large throughout the film.

