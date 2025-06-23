This is the versatile, no-compromise Chromebook you've been looking for and it's $179.99 right now

TL;DR: Get a rugged and versatile 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook CM30 for $179.99, a 45% savings on the $329.99 regular price.

Struggling to decide whether a tablet or a laptop is the smarter buy for your work and life needs? Why choose! This open-box ASUS Chromebook CM30 works as both a traditional laptop as well as a generously sized tablet, and switches between the two modes in seconds. In short? The ASUS Chromebook means no compromises on how and where you work, and right now you can get it for just $179.99, a 45% price cut on its $329.99 MSRP.

Flexible computing you can take anywhere

Whether in tablet or laptop mode, the CM30 has the features you need. The full-sized, detachable keyboard has a magnetic stand so it can pivot between modes seamlessly. It comes with dual 5MP cameras so you ever miss a shot (or a video call) and a garaged push-pop stylus for easy doodling, note-taking, and more.

The 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage are sufficient for the everyday web browsing, word processing, and everyday computing. This travel-ready machine comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, too, so you can stay connected. And this Chromebook is designed for use on the go, with a military-grade aluminum chassis and 12 hours of battery life. You can take it out and use it all day with no worries.

What makes this so cheap?

This Chromebook is an Open Box item, which means you can get a substantial discount without sacrificing performance. Open Box items are generally either customer returns or excess inventory. The packaging it comes in can show a little more wear and tear, or have extra stickers or markings. But it's not a used item — the CM30 is inspected to be in new (not like-new) condition with no cosmetic flaws and 100% battery health. You can have confidence in what you're buying, too: Returns are accepted within 30 days of shipment, and the ASUS Chromebook comes with a one-year warranty.

The 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook is the travel-ready, versatile computer you've been looking for at a great price. After all, there are enough compromises in life — how you use your computer shouldn't be one of them.

Get flexible computing on the go with the 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook CM30 for $179.99 (reg. $329.99).

ASUS Chromebook CM30 (2024) Detachable Touchscreen 8GB RAM 128GB eMMC (Open Box)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.