Tourist is trapped inside volcano after hiking guide "abandoned" her (video)

A 26-year-old tourist fell and has been trapped inside an active volcano in Indonesia since Saturday, after her hiking guide allegedly "abandoned" her.

Juliana Marins, from Brazil, had been trailing behind a group of hikers as their tour guide led them over the crater of Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok, when she "got very tired," her sister, who was with the group, told reporters via Daily Beast. But when Marins asked the guide "to stop for a while," the group allegedly "continued on, and the guide didn't stay with her."

Instead, the group reportedly left Marins behind, but after an hour, when the guide noticed she hadn't rejoined the group, he went back, only to discover she had fallen more than 1,000 feet into the volcano.

"We're living in a nightmare here," a friend told reporters as rescue teams continue attempts to retrieve her (see video below, posted by the New York Post.)

Another hiker in the group described the hiking conditions Saturday morning as difficult, saying, "It was really early, before sunrise, in bad visibility conditions with just a simple lantern to light up the terrain which was difficult and slippery," according to the BBC.

From Daily Beast: Brazilian citizen Juliana Marins slipped and fell down a cliff Saturday morning from a trail that overlooks Mount Rinjani's famous crater lake. … Gunung Rinjani National Park said in a statement Monday that Marins has been "successfully monitored using a drone in a position stuck on a rock cliff at a depth of 500 meters and visually motionless." That is equivalent to 1,600 feet, but reports say Marin has slipped farther into the volcano since her initial fall on Saturday. … Marins' condition remains unclear on day three of her being in the volcano, but the BBC reports rescuers heard screams for help on Saturday. A massive rescue mission is underway, but attempts to reach her by helicopter were called off due to poor weather, and the park said subsequent rescue attempts by hikers were thwarted because of "extreme terrain and dynamic weather," including "thick fog conditions." The most recent statement from the family, shared Monday morning, said that "two well-experienced mountaineers from the area are headed to the scene of Juliana's crash." It added that "there is good backup with specialized equipment to accompany crews" on site.

According to BBC, the family says the park is still open on Monday "while Juliana is NEEDING HELP! We don't know the state of her health! She still has no water, food or warm clothes for three days!"

