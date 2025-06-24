European tourist denied entry to US over JD Vance meme on his phone

A visitor from Norway was reportedly denied entry to the United States after border officers found an unflattering meme of Vice President JD Vance on it. Mads Mikkelsen, 21, told his hometown newspaper that be was harassed by officers before being deported.

[He] claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone. The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US vice president JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.

U.S. officials warn visitors that they must not only hand over their devices at the border for inspection, but also access to their social media accounts. It's not in the official guidance, but do remember to say thank you as well.

