"It might have been Mama Cass": Dan Aykroyd shares real ghost story

I love celebrity interviews that have nothing to do with a project they're contractually obligated to flog on a press tour. It's an excellent opportunity to be reminded that the folks being paid millions to be our dancing monkeys are just like the rest of us, but with a filthy amount of disposable income.

The Guardian has a great everything-but-your-current-gig chat with Blues Brother, Ghostbuster, and vodka magnate Dan Aykroyd. His love of the occult, the unknown, and public service always makes him a great fella to tune into. From what I've read, if you ask him about something, he's likely got a story about it. Take whether he ever lived in a haunted house, for example:

Yeah, I believe so. Certain little things happened. I never saw a spirit. My friend Gary saw a spirit in the Hollywood Hills, North Hollywood, on Mama Cass's old estate. You know the great Mamas and the Papas? A great band. This was Mama Cass's house. Jimi Hendrix stayed there, as did John Lennon and Ringo Starr; Harry Nilsson owned it for a while. Donna and I bought that house in the 80s and lived there for many years, raised three beautiful daughters there. And sure enough, people would see a big, dark shape along the top stairway. I remember the housekeeper saying she heard the Stairmaster going when no one was there. Her name would be called, she felt touches on the shoulder. I remember vividly one night when Donna had some jewellery sitting there and the bracelets started to do this little whirlwind. Now, maybe that's the energy between us, who knows? But it might have been Mama Cass.

I love the idea of Mama Cass taking care of her health in the afterlife. Anyway, The Guardian's Sian Cain and Aykroyd have a great chat. With all the terrible crap in the news, it makes for a lovely, if fleeting, escape.

