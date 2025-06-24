Learn the languages of your favorite foods with Rosetta Stone

TL;DR: Rosetta Stone offers a lifetime subscription to learn all 25 of their languages for $179.99 (regular $399).

If your days are studded with meals of cacio e pepe, tteokbokki, sashimi, or pierogis, you may want to expand your language knowledge to match your palate. For foodies, students, international travelers, and anyone who wants to learn, the lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone means access to their immersive, intuitive training for all 25 of their languages.

Explore your passion for international cuisines by learning more about the cultures behind them — and how to pronounce these dishes with Rosetta Stone's proprietary speech-recognition technology, which provides instant feedback.

If that sounds overwhelming, just know that you'll start simply, with techniques modeled after how your learn language as a kid. You begin by matching common words with pictures before ramping up to pronunciation and expressing complex thoughts like opinions on whether you can ever mix cheese and fish in Italy.

Soon, you'll be prepared to order anything off the menu of your favorite restaurants — even dishes only the locals get. Learning a new language by working on your memory skills has amazing cognitive benefits, which can benefit you for the rest of your life. Once you choose to start your language journey, you can instantly download Rosetta Stone onto your phone, tablet, or computer, and dive into one of the 25 languages. Even when life gets in the way, the lifetime subscription means you can always come back, especially since short, consistent practice is the studied way to go.

It's like a game — fun, and easy to track your progress, so you can always see how far you've come.

Learn more about the language and culture behind your favorite foods with the lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone's 25 languages for just $179.99 (regular $399).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.