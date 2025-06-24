Nvidia hopes 5050 GPUs are an affordable hit

With prices high and the rest of the 5000 series out the gate, NVidia's forthcoming 5050 graphics cards might be a sweet spot for gamers looking for new features at an old-school price. At $249, it comes in $50 less than the 5060, with availability by August. Laptops featuring the new chip will start at $999, it announced.

Each GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card is powered by a single PCIe 8-pin cable, drawing a maximum of 130 Watts at stock speeds, making it great for systems with power supplies delivering as little as 550 Watts. GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards have a minimum Base Clock speed of 2.31GHz, and are equipped with 2,560 NVIDIA Blackwell CUDA Cores, our 5th Generation AI Tensor Cores, 4th Generation Ray Tracing Cores, a 9th Generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC), 6th Generation NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC), and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 128-bit memory bus.

If you're coming from a 3050 you'll see a nice jump in frame rate, though a lot of it comes from new frame-generation features—similar to but somewhat better than TV motion smoothing. A house benchmark shows titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Avowed and Doom: The Dark Ages leaping from ~40fps to ~150fps at 1080p on High. Without frame-generation, the gains are modest: Nvidia says "60% faster on average in raster."

You'll not want to make the leap from even the lowliest 4000-series desktop cards. Dealhunters might keep an eye out for benchmarks against whichever Intel Arc is priced alike come high summer. The "$250" B580 is way outrunning its MSRP (I can't even find a B270 under $250 right now) but things might be different in a few weeks.

