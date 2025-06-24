Parrot gaslights human for a treat — with fake limp (video)

A crafty parrot named Sweet Pea figured out how to get a treat after being told she could not have one — and all it involved was a bit of theatrics.

"Last night, Sweet pea started limping! I totally panicked," her human says in a TikTok video, which shows the cockatoo dramatically dragging a leg. But five minutes after receiving a sympathy treat? The fine-feathered thespian was joyfully hopping around the house, as good as new.

The woman later asks, "Is it safe to say that I was not only outsmarted but potentially gaslit by a 20-ounce animal?" Yes, ma'am, safe indeed. (See video below, posted by theparrotlady.)

Via ParadePets

