Shuna is a mile-long island off the coast of Scotland and comes with a ruined castle, a working farm, a vacation business, and long, bleak winters. It is yours for £5.5m.

The Atlantic island's position in the Hebridean archipelago protects it from the ocean swells, but occasionally brings inhabitants the challenge of navigating the Corryvreckan whirlpools. "Quite often over the years we've had to go Corryvreckan with a boat laden with sheep, so that's led to some exciting journeys," Mr Gully said. The island is one of two named Shuna, near Oban, which has caused some confusion over the years.

The real estate listing is at Sothebys, as is the specific dollar asking price. Note that the other Shuna Island has won the SEO and Google Maps war, and the Castle Stalker near it is algorithmically mistaken for the one on the Shuna that's now up for sale. You're looking for this spot on the map—similarly remote, but with trees and other landscape features.

Shuna Farmhouse, a comfortable and practical home, has historically been used as the island's principal residence. At the northern end, the charming Boat House and neighbouring Pier House enjoy calming views across Loch Shuna, forming a natural welcome point for guests arriving by boat. Further inland, Birchwood, The Garden House, Oakwood Cottage and The Forge are thoughtfully spaced for privacy, each blending rustic warmth with uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape.

The castle is not so old, notwithstanding its condition: "Shuna castle fell to ruins in the 1980s when its upkeep became too costly."

The castle was built with "no expense spared" by New Zealand-born adventurer George Alexander MacLean Buckley in 1911, just three years after he joined an Antarctic voyage on Nimrod with Ernest Shackleton. The castle blueprints, and the architect who designed them, are believed to have been on the Titanic's fateful voyage.

Here's a photo gallery of the island. The bottom line? If you're not helicopters rich, the life you're imagining will be better lived on a cheaper, more accessible island, and if you are helicopters rich, the life you're imagining probably involves summer nights longer than 7 hours. Watch out for those whirlpools!

