Trump didn't actually "obliterate" Iran's nuclear facilities, says CNN (video)

While Donald Trump insists that Iran's core nuclear sites were "completely and fully obliterated," a breaking news report by CNN says otherwise.

"We have major breaking news into CNN," the cable news channel reported this morning. "Three sources tell CNN that according to an early U.S. Intelligence assessment, the U.S. Military strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the core components of the country's nuclear program and likely only set it back a few months." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Naturally, Trump did not take kindly to the assessment by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, rabidly lashing out at CNN (and MSNBC) as if it were their fault for simply reporting the news. "CNN is scum…It's all fake news!!" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

From CNN: The assessment, which has not been previously reported, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon's intelligence arm. It is based on a battle damage assessment conducted by US Central Command in the aftermath of the US strikes, one of the sources said. The analysis of the damage to the sites and the impact of the strikes on Iran's nuclear ambitions is ongoing, and could change as more intelligence becomes available. But the early findings are at odds with President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also said on Sunday that Iran's nuclear ambitions "have been obliterated." Two of the people familiar with the assessment said Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed. One of the people said the centrifuges are largely "intact." "So the (DIA) assessment is that the US set them back maybe a few months, tops," this person added.

