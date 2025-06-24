Whoever's running the Whitest Kids U' Know socials is killing it

It's unfortunate that the career of famed sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know was cut short by the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Moore, because they're now more relevant than ever in the way they satirize the increasingly stupid modern world.

Whoever's been tasked with maintaining their YouTube channel seems to understand this of late — while the channel's recent activity mostly consists of HD reuploads of sketches from the troupe's short television run, there's no denying that there's a certain… timeliness to it all. Take, for instance, this timeless sketch, which was reposted recently for no reason whatsoever and has lost none of its bite:

It is, perhaps, a little scary how well a lot of the troupe's back catalog still relates, more than a decade on.

We can only imagine what Moore might have had to say about current events, but so much of what he said about previous events still disappointingly holds true.