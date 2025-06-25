Big Balls dropped from government position

Big "Edward Coristine" Balls, the teenage DOGE enforcer who became a symbol of Elon Musk's campaign to demolish Federal government, has reportedly left his role there.

"Edward Coristine resigned yesterday," a White House official tells WIRED. Coristine received full-time employment status at the GSA late last month, as reported by WIRED. As of Tuesday afternoon, his Google Workspace account with the General Services Administration (GSA) was no longer active, according to a source with direct knowledge. His name also no longer appears on a White House contact list of current DOGE employees on the federal payroll maintained by a senior administration official, the official says.

Highly-trusted Balls was "given multiple federal laptops" as part of the crusade to dismantle the bureacracy, gaining access to sensitive financial and personal data and working to "enable" surveillance of people in the United States. Wired earlier reported his shady associations with black-hat hackers and adoration of Musk.

Previously:

• 'Be kind' desk sign deemed contraband by Musk's DOGE enforcers

• Tech founder writes about being fired from Trump's DOGE after 55 days

• Musk's DOGE boy reportedly screams at senior staffers trying to protect personal data: 'Idiots!'