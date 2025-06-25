Cartoonish caper: burglar in Scooby‑Doo costume hits Quick Stop

Getting this one backwards, as it's usually Scooby and the gang who pull the mask off the bad guy, a masked bad guy dressed up as Scooby-Doo.

Strange things were afoot at the Quick Stop, as a burglar disguised as a beloved cartoon character robbed a convenience store. Tuscaloosa, Alabama police are left without a clue, and are asking for help:

TPD said Tuesday that an individual clad in a Scooby-Doo costume broke into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville over the weekend, stealing cash and coins … "but no snacks." TPD officers responded to the store after the security alarm activated at 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the suspect appears to be a white male, around 5'9". Those with information about the suspect are asked to call (205) 349-2121 or submit an anonymous tip on the TPD mobile app.



Patch

