Classified military documents leaked in video game forum – again

War Thunder is a free-to-play military vehicle combat game with a passionate fan base. So passionate that players occasionally share classified information to win an online argument about a vehicle in the game. A player recently shared a page from the NATOPS (Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization) manual for the AV-8B and TAV-8B Harrier jump jet used by the United States Navy and Marine Corps in a War Thunder forum.

According to the UK Defense Journal, this is at least the ninth time restricted information has been shared in an online community for the War Thunder. Previously shared documents have included information on the "UK's Challenger 2 main battle tank, France's Leclerc, China's ZTZ-99, the Eurocopter Tiger, and several U.S. aircraft including the F-16, F-15E, F-117, and most recently, the Eurofighter Typhoon."

Please note that I am using the term "classified" in the colloquial sense. The documents in question are designated "Distribution Statement C," which means distribution is restricted to U.S. Government agencies and their contractors. They are technically "restricted" and not secret or top secret, but sharing them outside those parameters is illegal.

Previously:

• Pentagon orders Wikileaks to delete classified documents

• Classified documents found in Trump's storage unit

• 22-year-old Pentagon leaker and Marjorie Taylor Greene hero accepts 16-year prison sentence

• Five significant, formerly classified documents