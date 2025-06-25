Malaysian fraudsters get rich by pretending clean cooking oil is used

In Malaysia, cooking oil is government-subsidized to stay cheap — about 60 cents per kg. However, used cooking oil is worth $1 per kg, because European airlines pay premium prices for it to produce "green" jet fuel.

So naturally, enterprising businesspeople are buying fresh oil, pretending to fry some stuff in it, then flipping it to fuel companies for a huge profit, as Bloomberg reports.

The scheme undermines legitimate recycling efforts. Real restaurants are supposed to reuse their oil 3-5 times before it qualifies as waste oil for jet fuel. But some crafty operators are barely giving the oil a wave over a hot pan before declaring it "used." Criminal syndicates have taken it further, mixing fresh subsidized oil directly into their "recycled" supply and pocketing thousands daily.

"The opportunity, or incidents, of fraud is very high," said Vasu R Vasuthewan, former Malaysia head for the ISCC, as quoted in Bloomberg. While authorities have busted some operations, proving the oil's usage history is nearly impossible since the system relies on self-reporting.

As one anonymous Malaysian UCO supplier told The Straits Times: "Some UCO collectors and restaurants are committing fraud by providing oil that does not qualify as used, although it is difficult to prove."

