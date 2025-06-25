Secrets of legendary 1920s camera tricks (video)

This excellent YouTube video demonstrates how some amazing early Hollywood camera tricks were done.

Stunts by Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin are still astounding today. As a kid, I assumed most of these were stop-the-camera mid-filming and restart again style trickery, and not nearly as inventive as the illusions truly are.

