These poppable pimple nails are the perfect escape from awkward conversations

If you are squeamish, stop here. Turn around and go no further. If you are a brave and curious soul, eager to see some bizarre nail art that mimics pimples being popped, then this video may be right up your alley.

A UK vlogger named Natasha Lee invented this grotesque yet extremely creative manicure that looks like your fingernails are growing zits. Not only do these nails appear to have pimples all over them, but they are also poppable. These nails remind me of those pimple popping toys, but wearable.

The video shows how the nails are created, and what they look like when popped, and it's wildly realistic. If you need an escape plan to get away from an unpleasant social interaction, just wear your nails done like this under a pair of gloves. If you need to make your exit, simply remove your gloves and begin popping your zit-nails like it's a completely normal thing to do. You'll likely scare off whoever you wish not to be chatting with, and you'll regain your peace.



See also: Bubble nails look like marbles attached to finger tips