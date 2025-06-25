Trump vs Democrats: How Fox reacts to F-word depending on who says it (video)

After an embarrassed Donald Trump lashed out at Israel and Iran yesterday for ignoring his ceasefire, saying "They don't know what the f*ck they're doing," CNN's Abby Phillip proved that "not all F-bombs are created equal" — at least not on Fox.

For instance, when Trump uses the word, according to Fox host Emily Compagno, the president is just being "salty." But 20 minutes later, after Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett uses the same word, the suddenly prim host feels "particularly repulsed" by the lawmaker's choice of words, saying it was "pretty foul mouth of her, for someone that went to a tidy little all-girls Catholic school." Hilarious.

Trolling Fox, Phillip ran a supercut last night to show the faux news network's "pearl-clutching" reactions over the F-word when spoken by a Democrat as opposed to its 'attaboy acceptance of the word when it's hollered by a MAGA brute. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"Not all F-bombs are created equal." Epic burn. CNN mocks Fox News over how they pearl-clutch when Democrats swear, but it's just fine when Trump does it. pic.twitter.com/jSF3xwhIcs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 25, 2025

