Trump's white-label phone abandons "Made in the USA" promise

The Trump family business, not to be mistaken for the United States Federal Government, has walked back claims that their MVNO's golden phone is made in America.

When the Trump Organization launched the Trump Mobile wireless carrier, it also launched a flagship phone called the T1 Phone 8002 (gold version). One of the phone's main selling points was that it was to be made in America. We figured that was unlikely to be true. And we were right: sometime in the last several days, the Trump Mobile site appears to have been scrubbed of all language indicating the phone is to be made in the USA. (Like, for instance, the huge banner on the homepage that says the T1 is "MADE IN THE USA." Just to name one example.)

Instead, the Trump Mobile website now includes what can only be described as vague, pro-American gestures in the direction of smartphone manufacturing. The T1's new tagline is "Premium Performance. Proudly American." Its website says the device is "designed with American values in mind" and there are "American hands behind every device." Under Key Features, the first thing listed is "American-Proud Design." None of this indicates, well, anything. It certainly doesn't say the device is made in the USA, or even designed in the USA. There are just… some hands. In America.