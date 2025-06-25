Unsolved mystery of the lead masks case: UFOs, death, and a cryptic note in 1960s Brazil

I recently listened to a fascinating Supernatural podcast episode about the Lead Masks Case, an unsolved mystery involving two electricians who may have been trying to contact extraterrestrials. Two Brazilian electronics technicians died mysteriously on a hilltop in 1966, their bodies discovered wearing formal suits and homemade lead eye masks, with cryptic instructions about taking "capsules" found nearby.

The strange case of Manoel Pereira da Cruz and Miguel José Viana has puzzled investigators for decades. According to Wikipedia, the men traveled from their hometown of Campos dos Goytacazes to Niterói in 1966, telling their families they needed work supplies. Their last known stop was at a local bar, where a waitress reported Miguel appeared "very nervous" and kept checking his watch. Three days later, their bodies were found by a boy flying a kite on Vintém Hill.

The scene led to numerous conspiracies, but no clear answers emerged. The podcast episode does a deep dive into the story and possible theories. Was this a case of foul play? An overdose? Something supernatural? If you enjoy true crime and are also interested in the supernatural, then this story is likely to captivate you.

