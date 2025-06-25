Wasps transform abandoned mask into horrifying natural sculpture

When wasps chose a discarded mask as their building site, they created an accidental masterpiece of horror. The nest engulfed the mask, transforming it into what appeared to be a tortured face emerging from a twisted torso — a nightmarish sculpture that could have crawled straight out of a horror film.

There's a plus side to having something like this appear on the outside of your home. Nobody is ever going to mess with you. Who needs a Ring alarm system when you have this guy on your porch to scare off intruders?



