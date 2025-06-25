Your PC (and your wallet) needs this upgrade — and it's under $50

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $45.97 (reg. $428) with this bundle deal.

Getting things done requires the right tools to make it happen, but all too often, those tools come at a frustrating, recurring cost. If you've been holding off on investing in yet another subscription to keep your PC current, try this. With this bundle, you get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro and Windows 11 Pro for just $45.97 (reg. $428).

Two ways to upgrade your PC

Windows 11 Pro is the most current operating system Microsoft offers, and it has a lot to offer every type of user. The AI-powered Copilot can edit photos, find information for you, or generate text just like ChatGPT.

The Office 2019 suite comes with Word and Excel, along with PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Note that this version does not include Microsoft Teams.

Office 2019 isn't the most recent version of the program (Office 2024 and subscription-based Microsoft 365 are), and as such, it doesn't have some of Microsoft's most recent AI capabilities and a few features specific to each program. However, the core functions of each program remain the same, and you don't have to pay for it every month.

With your purchase, you get licenses and software keys from a verified Microsoft partner. Office 2019 can be installed on one PC (the license is connected to the device, not to your Microsoft account), and Windows 11 can be installed on two PCs. It's important to note that this version of Windows 11 is intended for computers that need a new license and have the system requirements to install it. Users who already have Windows 10 and aren't able to install the free upgrade to Windows 11 will not be able to install this version.

