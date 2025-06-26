Bulgarian proverbs reveal dark truths about human nature

Bulgarian proverbs offer a window into a culture's soul through darkly observant insights into human nature. Here are a few from a longer list published in Futility Closet:
- Hunger sees nothing but bread.
- The clean gets dirty more easily.
- God's feet are of wool; his hands are of iron.
- One guest hates the other, and the host both.
- A long dark night — the year.
- Do not salt other people's food.
- Become a sheep and you will see the wolf.
