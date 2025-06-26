Bulgarian proverbs reveal dark truths about human nature

Timber wolf (Nick N A/shutterstock.com) Timber wolf (Nick N A/shutterstock.com)

Bulgarian proverbs offer a window into a culture's soul through darkly observant insights into human nature. Here are a few from a longer list published in Futility Closet:

  • Hunger sees nothing but bread.
  • The clean gets dirty more easily.
  • God's feet are of wool; his hands are of iron.
  • One guest hates the other, and the host both.
  • A long dark night — the year.
  • Do not salt other people's food.
  • Become a sheep and you will see the wolf.

