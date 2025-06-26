Denis Villeneuve to direct next Bond movie

Denis Villeneuve, director of cold and classy science fiction epics, is a perfect pick to take on Amazon's forthcoming James Bond movie. He will direct, Amazon MGM announced, and the film should hit screens in 2027. There's no word yet on who will replace outgoing star Daniel Craig as the famous fictional spy.

In a statement on his new project, Villeneuve said, "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Villeneuve is currently filming a third (and for him, final) part of Dune, covering the second and elements of the third of Frank Herbert's novels. The Bond project suggests we won't be getting Rendezvous with Rama anytime soon.

His earlier movies like Prisoners and Sicario are maybe better points of reference than Arrival or Dune; Gosling's Officer K in Blade Runner 2049 had the required sangfroid and cool toys, if not the sense of humor.