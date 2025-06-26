Leaf sheep: the adorable sea slug that looks like a tiny succulent and can photosynthesize

The leaf sheep is an adorable sea creature that looks like part sheep, part fairy tale. Despite the name (in case you were fooled), leaf sheep are actually sacoglossan sea slugs — tiny marine mollusks, not mammals. Leaf sheep are one of the few animals that can photosynthesize using chloroplasts from the algae they eat, a process called kleptoplasty ("stealing chloroplasts").

First found near Kuroshima Island, Japan, Lead Sheep have also been spotted in the Philippines and Indonesia. With their white, chubby faces and leafy green cerata (spike-like appendages), they look like a sheep made of succulents or a Pokémon you want to pet. Leaf sheep only grow to about 5 mm long, so you could fit one on your fingertip.

Their cuteness, tiny size, and sci-fi biology have made Leaf Sheep a favorite among marine biologists, artists, and meme-makers alike. Now that they're on my radar, these creatures are one of my favorites, too. Hooray for leaf sheep!

