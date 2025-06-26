Pete Hegseth attacks former Fox colleague when she asks him a straightforward question (video)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth avoided a simple question about the U.S. strikes on Iran by attacking his own former colleague, Fox Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin. "You've been about the worst," he scolded.

Griffin, a decades-long national security correspondent for Fox News, was part of a press briefing this morning when she asked the Fox-turned-Trump flunky, "Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow mountain?…"

To which the novice Secretary, unable to come up with an answer, instead lashed out at the seasoned reporter. "Of course we're watching every single aspect," Hegseth growled before attacking her. "But Jennifer, you've been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally!"

Griffin's question was straightforward and relevant, considering the reports by major new outlets earlier this week that claim the U.S. did not completely destroy Iran's nuclear sites, as the Trump Administration maintains. And so the unfazed reporter quickly pointed a finger back at Hegseth. "In fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy. So I take issue with that," she snapped.

And just like that, Hegseth shrunk back. "…I appreciate that," he said. As one commenter on X pointed out, "Hegseth calling Griffin dishonest is like a raccoon criticizing someone's table manners." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

FOX NEWS'S JENNIFER GRIFFIN: Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?



HEGSETH: Jennifer, you've been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally.



GRIFFIN: I take issue with that pic.twitter.com/YNi30aMnrb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2025

