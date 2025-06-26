The Social Network is a quintessential Aaron Sorkin biopic: a gripping true story driven by fast-talking characters who diverge wildly from their sources. Fifteen years on from what is now a halogencore classic, there's going to be a sequel. Sorkin will write and direct, using The Wall Street Journal's "The Facebook Files" as his inspiration.

No production date has been set, but sources say that with various deals closed, Sorkin will now focus on finding his ensemble. One can expect every agent in town moving fast to get their rising stars in front of Sorkin for the highly-coveted parts, given what the original did for actors including Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield. Speaking of Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, it is unknown how big a role he will have in this story and whether Sorkin has been in touch with him to reprise the part.

The Facebook Files (wikipedia) were the point where Facebook stopped pretending it wasn't doing awful things like studying preteen behavior, promoting anger-inducing content, favoring right-wing news sources, enabling human trafficking, and so on. How do you extend the needy Sorkin Zuckerberg to encompass what we now know of the real one? I suppose it'll just be a whole new character.

A suggestion for the trailer, in keeping with the perfect original: Scala's choral rendition of Perfect Day. Stick with it; you're going to reap just what you sow.

