The resource every new grad needs to know about

TL;DR: The Canyon Pro Plan for optimizing your job search is available now for the new low price of $39.99 after using code CANYON20 at checkout.

Mess of a market or not, applying to jobs is a numbers game. For recent graduates, it can feel daunting to keep going, but that's just how it works sometimes. That process gets a whole lot less stressful when you can streamline the process with a lifetime subscription to the Canyon Pro Plan.

This all-in-one job application platform leverages AI for every step of the job application process, so you can be the best candidate you can be, and apply to all those jobs you've been saving to do later (maybe tomorrow or next week…) as quickly as possible. Starting with a resumé and cover letter builder, you'll get actionable feedback on how you can improve, instantly leveling you up.

No headshot for LinkedIn? Upload any photo and they'll make a professional-looking picture for your socials.

Once you install the Google Chrome extension, you can auto-fill applications with just one click. No more typing out your experiences twenty times a day. You can even skip the regular websites; Canyon will give you targeted recommendations, so you can skip the same three websites. Their algorithm is constantly learning about the new trends in the job market, so you can be on top of what's coming down the pipeline.

If you're still feeling stuck, the Canyon dashboard will show you the history of your applications, providing data-driven insights to help you make improvements. When you finally land that interview and nail it with the help of Canyon's AI mock interviews, Canyon aids with generating networking messages and providing a career safety net.

Expedite your job hunt with the Canyon Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription at its new low price: $39.99 when you use code CANYON20 at checkout.

Canyon Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.