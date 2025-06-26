"The truth is out there" in new LEGO X-Files collector's set

LEGO has released the results of the "Build Your Nostalgia – 90s Throwback" challenge from late last year. The grand prize winner is The X-Files: The Truth Is Out There, and the design will be turned into a real LEGO set. The fan who designed the set gets ten copies of the set and 1% of the net sales, along with some serious LEGO nerd cred.

It looks amazing with its unusual two-level design. The bottom is the interior of Fox "Spooky" Mulder's office, complete with his iconic "I Want to Believe" poster and the creepy serial killer Eugene Tooms.

The designer, WetWired, previously submitted an X-Files design that included only the office portion to LEGO Ideas. Although it received the necessary 10,000 votes, LEGO chose not to move forward with it. Here is a video WetWired produced to promote the original design.

Apparently undeterred, they came back bigger and added a second level featuring a forest scene, an alien, an alien spacecraft, and the Jersey Devil hiding among the trees.

The final design will undoubtedly undergo some changes after being tweaked by the LEGO masters in Denmark, but the core vision of the designer will remain intact. I am little bummed that the Lone Gunmen don't make an appearance except via their newsletter. I also sincerely hope that one of the options for Scully's facial expression is one of exasperation, and that Mulder's poster is reworked so that the flying saucer is a LEGO brick.

