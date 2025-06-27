Abandoned dog gives birth to seven puppies

A German Shepherd abandoned in the Lancashire fells was "exhausted, starving and shivering" when rangers finally managed to trap her. The dramatic rescue capped a "week of drama" in the remote Ribble Valley in northern England; no sooner than she was safe and sound at kennels in Chipping, seven puppies came forth.

Ribble Valley Council dog warden Jonathan Higham [received] a report of a stray dog on Longridge Fell. He searched the fell and three days later spotted Elsa but was unable to catch her, so he called in support from volunteers at Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search and Rescue. Together they set up a large secure humane trap with food and a resting place, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. A remote camera was set up and monitored for several days and eventually Elsa "took the bait" and she was taken to Edencroft kennels.

No microchip and no ID tag, so there's little chance of finding out who abandoned her. But new homes are in the offing for the lot, reports the BBC.

Mum and pups were then transferred to the Dogs Trust in Merseyside and homes will be found for them once the pups are weaned. Mr Higham said: "It was heartbreaking to see a dog in such a distressed and vulnerable state alone like that. … He said her rescue "shows what can be achieved through different organisations working together".

Photo: Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search and Rescue

