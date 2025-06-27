Where cute meets creepy in the animal kingdom

I recently discovered a new subreddit that I find myself returning to frequently, when I get a break in my day and want to scroll through content featuring animals (and other things, but definitely lots of animals) that are both awesomely cute and also freakishly frightening. The subreddit is called, very straightforwardly, "AWWWTF." It provides this description: "A subreddit that makes you say, "Aww! Ooh? What the fuck?!" Then aww again. Rule #1: Must be both AWW and WTF."

At r/WWWWTF you can see things like this frilled-neck lizard who jumps on a man's back and doesn't want to let go; this kookaburra making the most adorable laughing sounds that somehow also seem like they'd fit perfectly in a horror film; this giant snail slurping up some kind of yellow puree (mango sorbet? butternut squash soup?) in a way that's equal parts endearing and creepy; this super cute two-headed baby calf that evokes feelings of profound sadness; this red-lipped batfish who is as fabulous as can be, but who also looks entirely and freakishly otherworldly; and this precious water opossum, with, as the contributor described, its "creepy little people hands" and webbed back feet.

The next time you need to take a break and learn something new while being simultaneously delighted and horrified, visit r/AWWWTF here to see all of the creatures described above, and many more. Please "enjoy" your wynorrific journey!

