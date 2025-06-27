Bizarre: White House reacts to mysterious new Trump-Epstein art with cringeworthy joke

A mysterious gold "TV" has popped up across from the U.S. Capitol featuring an unusually joyful Donald Trump dancing with pedo-pal Jeffrey Epstein. But the Trump Administration fails to see any humor in the art piece — the second Trump-related sculpture to grace the National Mall in the last two weeks.

Instead, a Trump spokesperson tried to be funny herself by bashing the art — and liberals, while she was at it — before mockingly praising Trump's "legendary dance moves" in what has got to be the Trump Administration's most cringeworthy statement to date.

"Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as 'artists,' are dumber than I thought!" press aide Abigail Jackson began in her statement to The Washington Post.

And then came her bizarre punchline: "I've tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President's legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" That's one way to get people to stop laughing.

From The Washington Post: The mystery artists responsible for a statue on the National Mall mocking President Donald Trump last week have done it again — this time with a multimedia work taking aim at comments the White House made about them… A plaque at the base of the statue reads, "'In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so-called "art," no matter how ugly it is.' — The Trump White House, June 2025." That quote is taken from a comment the White House sent to The Washington Post last week in response to an 8-foot-tall artwork titled "Dictator Approved," which depicts a gold-painted hand with a distinctive thumbs-up crushing the crown of the Statue of Liberty… Exactly who is behind the artworks remains a mystery. The new television installment and the "Dictator Approved" statue are similar in style and materials to protest artworks placed in the District, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, last fall. However, no individual or group has publicly claimed responsibility for those pieces, which included a bronze-painted tiki torch and a replica of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk with a pile of poop on it that paid satirical tribute to the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The White House is scrambling after a Trump-Epstein sculpture appeared in front of the capitol.



Via The Daily Beast

