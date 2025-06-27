Composer Lalo Schifrin dead at 93

Lalo Schifrin, dead at 93, was most famous for his theme tune for Mission: Impossible, but his lifetime of work made him a five-time Grammy Award winner, six-time Academy Award nominee and receipient of four Emmy Awards. Other famous movies graced by his compositions include Cool Hand Luke, Bullitt, THX 1138 and Enter the Dragon.

Schifrin died Thursday at a hospital in Los Angeles, after suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and their three children.

My first encounter with the genius of Lalo Schifrin was this advertisement for Carling Black Label lager in the U.K:

