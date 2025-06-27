Foul-mouthed parrot has no trouble getting adopted

Two months ago, a malnourished parrot was dropped off at a Fall River, Massachusetts rescue. The Forever Paws Animal Shelter didn't get much information about the bird from his former owner, who only said they had him for about twenty years. The blue and gold macaw had lost a lot of feathers due to malnutrition, and shelter staff named him Hendrix. Large birds can be a handful, and they can live for up to a hundred years, making it difficult to find them homes.

According to WJAR News, a couple of weeks ago, during a rare quiet moment at the shelter, Hendrix decided to come out of his shell and start talking. Except Hendrix has an extremely NSFW vocabulary. He will thank you for calling him a pretty bird, but immediately drop an f-bomb or a slur. The workers sometimes have to leave the room to laugh, so they don't encourage his behavior. The shelter took this in stride and realized this might be just the thing to find the bird a new home. The Facebook post describing Hendrix is worth reading in its entirety, but here are some highlights:

The thing is, if you adopt Hendrix, you're basically adopting Samuel L. Jackson.

This bird's language is not for the faint of heart. One day he will call you baby and the next day he's calling you a…hmm. MFer I guess is the politest way to type it out. He says thank you when you give him snacks but will also tell you to shut up. He uses "what the hell?" in the correct context. This bird is rated R, parental advisory required, a real sour patch kid if one side was sugar and the other side was arsenic. When he says "cracker", we're not sure if he's using it as an insult or if he's asking for an actual cracker. He'll be all sweet and affectionate and then turn around and call you a slur. (Yes. A slur. No, we're not kidding.)

But we love him and he dances to music so we forgive him. Forever Paws Animal Shelter

The brutally honest description worked. Potential adopters from all over the country and Canada inquired about Hendrix, and the shelter received over fifty applications. According to NBC News, a woman from Southern Maine is set to adopt Hendrix. No word on whether she hopes to reform the spicy bird, or just enjoy his profanity-laced rants.

While Hendrix has found a home, there are lots more adorable pets at this shelter, and shelters around the country. Adopt, don't shop!

