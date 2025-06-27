Gaming voice actors challenged to remember famous lines

If you have any interest in the world of video game voice acting, I can't recommend Fall Damage's What's My Line series enough. Each episode centers around an iconic name from the world of gaming, with guests like GTA's Ned Luke and ubiquitous talent Troy Baker challenged with remembering lines seared into the minds of fans everywhere that they may not recall so strongly.

The latest episode brings in none other than David Bateson, voice of the Hitman series' Agent 47 (and kind of a dead ringer for him, too). It takes a special kind of talent to make "I need to use the bathroom" sound threatening.

Also peppered in are plenty of anecdotes and insights into 47 as a character. He's got a surprising amount of depth for an emotionless contract killer!