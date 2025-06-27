Golden Retrievers can't contain excitement for pool opening day

This is the story of two poor, sad, pathetic Golden Retrievers, Tucker and his son Todd, who have been forced to endure a long, cold, winter, deprived of their precious, beloved pool. They sit outside by the pool, month after month, suffering through wind, and cold, and rain, and snow, hoping beyond hope that tomorrow will be the day they can finally swim again.

But tomorrow comes, and the wait goes on.

Eventually, though, the snow melts, the days get longer, the sun shines brighter, and, behold, the day finally arrives when mom and dad open the pool! In the sweet video below, you can see them watching excitedly from the window as mom and dad unbuckle the pool cover and slowly remove it.

Then when mom breaks out the towels, you can see how absolute bonkers Tucker and Todd go, as their dreams of going back into the pool are about to come true! They get the zoomies and turn in happy circles in the hallway before bolting to the door to wait for mom.

When the door opens, the two rambunctious furry boys almost trip over each other in their utter zeal to get outside. Then the moment they've been waiting for finally arrives — they dive with glee into the pool and swim their precious hearts out. I love seeing them dive into the pool over and over, and swim with their pool toys in their mouths. And the underwater shots of them swimming are absolutely terrific. I mostly love seeing how incredibly happy they are, finally able to be in their favorite place! I hope they have a terrific summer!

See more of the adorable pair on Tucker and Todd's YouTube or Instagram.

Previously:

• Meet Blueberry, the interior decorating Golden Retriever

• Doggo determined to steal treat from brother — even if eating it becomes impossible (video)

• Golden Retrievers flummoxed by a few inches of water

• An adorable Golden Retriever takes grandmother's side every time

• Another collection of Golden Retrievers acting goofy