Guinness pro attempts 30-minute claw machine challenge in Japan

Watch Guinness World Records employee Masakazu Senda try to win as many claw machine prizes as possible in 30 minutes. The World Record in this video wasn't actually the number of prizes won, but the location itself. This location holds the record for the most claw machines at a single venue.

3rd Planet Co. Ltd. in Yokohama, Japan, is now on my bucket list if I'm lucky enough to visit sometime. Although claw machines drive me nuts, I can't escape the urge to play if I see one. If I went here, I'd have to give myself a strict budget, or else I may not be able to afford a plane ticket home.

I was happy to see that Senda won a handful of fun prizes, despite many of the machines dropping the prize back after picking it up only for a moment. He got a big plushie, some snacks, and a few other goodies. Claw machines feel nearly impossible to me. The few times I've won a claw machine, I feel like I've won the lottery.

