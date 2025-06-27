Hero passenger says "don't fart please!" as sky cabin descends into flatulent hellscape

The passengers on this plane found themselves in a stinky situation when an unknown offender trapped them all in an inescapable fart attack. In this hilarious video, everyone has their shirt pulled up to cover their mouth and nose. This alone lets you know just how bad it must have smelled on that plane.

Suddenly, a hero on the flight decides something must be done. He speaks up against the great injustice taking place on this flight. "Whoever is farting, don't fart please! It smells bad!" he cries out in desperation.

It's not always easy to speak up when something foul lurks in the recycled air, but this brave passenger did what most wouldn't — he took a stand while still buckled in. His plea, a cry for humanity, was a true act of bravery. Around him (not pictured in the video), the cabin had allegedly devolved into a survival zone. People fashioned makeshift gas masks from neck pillows, baby blankets, and, in one case, a SkyMall catalog soaked in hand sanitizer.

