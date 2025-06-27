ICE agents not involved in wrongful arrest of Chilean mother in NY

A Chilean tourist's shopping trip with her 12-year-old daughter in Times Square turned traumatic when NYPD officers violently arrested her after she approached them for help, leaving her child alone on the bustling streets of Manhattan.

Javiera Montero and her daughter were caught in the chaos of a nearby police action when her daughter was knocked to the ground. When Montero rushed to officers seeking assistance, they instead slammed her to the ground and handcuffed her, as reported by the International Business Times. "Please, it hurts a lot," Montero can be heard pleading in viral video footage. "My daughter is there, my daughter is there."

A bystander, Ricardo Migaglioni, became the child's temporary guardian during the eight-hour ordeal. He witnessed the arrest while heading home: "The officers just showed up and took her with a lot of force; she fell to the ground. While that was happening, I saw a small girl on the side, crying very hard and looking at Javiera," he told BioBioChile. Despite his attempts to inform officers about the abandoned child, they ignored his pleas.

The incident has highlighted concerns about aggressive policing and tourist safety. Montero, who held a valid visa and had recently moved to the U.S. with her family, was eventually released without charges. Her daughter wasn't even allowed to use the police station's WiFi to contact her father during the detention.

"My focus was on the girl," Migaglioni said. "Because I thought: 'If I react, they'll arrest me as well.' And then, that girl… I don't know what would've happened to her if something had happened to me, too."

