Infinite sea shanties on the web

The renewed interest in sea shanties has met its end in infinity. Parker Higgins created a sea shanty generator which plays without end in your browser—at least so long as you don't close the tab. It's not produced with AI, but with a more elegant weapon from a more civilized age: procedural generation.

With generative music, the success or failure of the "composition" really comes down to the actual rules you put in place. There's a narrow path that's fun and interesting, and danger on both sides. If the rules are too strict, it doesn't feel generative. Sometimes this looks like overfitting to a particular creative model, which can make variations feel meaningless, leading to an oatmeal problem. But if the rules are too lax, it doesn't feel composed. You end up making a wind chime. Great if that's what you're aiming for, but not what I wanted.

In the fine tradition of Oblique Strategies, Higgins found a bug in the sound library he used and became fond of it: "I think it accidentally made the piece more interesting, so I can't be too mad."

Via footnote, Higgins also links to the video below in which Adam Neely explains the tradition's music theory and the differences between various types of shanty—and why much of the stuff that lit up Tik Tok weren't even shanties. If it's not got the work-song call-response cadence, you might say it's just sparkling folk music.