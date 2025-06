The bridge rarely lets anyone off this easily.

Every incident is a masterpiece, but this is extra rare: a moving truck takes some damage, but doesn't get hung up on the 11'8"+8 bridge. This bridge has become like an old friend, always delivering something fun to watch.

Previously:

