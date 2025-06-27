National Parks visitors find better use for quisling QR code

Visitors to US National Parks, asked to report incidents of "negative" history, have instead berated the Trump administration's overreach.

The DOI's new "erase history" program ran into an unintended glitch. Instead of reporting unwanted truths that some park visitors may find offensive, visitors are praising the Park Service and decrying the attempts to sell off our parkland.

The Department of the Interior's efforts to revise unfavorable stories about American history at National Park Service sites appears to be backfiring — instead of reporting incidents of "negative" history as directed by new signs, visitors have used the signs' QR codes to submit hundreds of comments in support of the park service. In a 65-page leaked document provided to SFGATE by the National Parks Conservation Association, the hundreds of comments that have poured in through June 16 show overwhelming support for better funding for national parks and increased protection of public lands. "This felonious Administration is the very definition of un-American. The parks belong to us, the people. … Respectfully, GO **** YOURSELVES" reads one comment that has been reported through multiple parks and is directed to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. SF Gate

